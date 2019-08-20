Rock fan, 5, steals the show at Foo Fighters Belfast gig

A five-year-old rock fan was guilty of stealing the show during the Foo Fighters appearance at Belfast Vital on Monday evening.

Taylor David Blackburn – named after the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins and singer Dave Grohl – was in the crowd with his mum Nikki and dad Daniel holding a sign which read, ‘I’m Taylor aged 5 first ever gig’.

The sign caught the attention of Foo Fighter’s lead singer Grohl who invited him up on stage to rock out during the song ‘All My Life’.

His dad said: “It’ll never be topped. We’ll have to explain to him not every concert is going to be like that.

“The Foo Fighters are a special band for us. It was the song for our first dance at our wedding. As difficult as it was for them to go up in my estimation they have significantly went up.”

Taylor and his parents were allowed to watch the rest of the gig from the side of the stage and left with mementos including Hawkins’ drumsticks and Grohl’s wristbands.

Taylor Blackburn on stage with the Foo Fighters

Taylor goes into P2 next week at Ligoniel Primary School where he is sure be the envy of his classmates.