RUAS confirms record attendances at Balmoral Show

Show organisers say they are delighted with the success of this year’s Balmoral Show which ran from 15th to 18 th May at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

Organisers have today announced a record attendance of over 120,000 visitors throughout the four days.

RUAS Chief Executive Alan Crowe commented: “We are delighted with how our 2019 show went and are thrilled to announce a record high attendance. There were huge crowds each of the four days and the famous Balmoral buzz was certainly there.”

Balmoral Show will return to Balmoral Park, Lisburn from 13th to 16th May 2020.