Safe landing after emergency forces London flight back to Belfast

A Flybe flight from Belfast to London has landed safely back in Belfast following an in-flight emergency.

The BE1355 left Belfast at 1.40pm on Tuesday with 43 passengers but turned back when pilots were alerted to a “possible technical issue” with the aircraft.

Flybe has said the pilot took the appropriate action in the circumstances.

A spokeswoman for the airline said: Flybe can confirm that following an indication of a possible technical issue the captain took the appropriate decision to return to Belfast as a precautionary measure.

“The aircraft landed safely and without further incident and all 43 passengers disembarked as normal when the aircraft arrived on stand.

“All passengers will be re-accommodated on the next available flight.”

The Flybe spokeswoman added: “The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline’s number one priority at all times and Flybe would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience experienced.”