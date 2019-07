Crowds of mourners gathered in east Belfast today for the funeral of former Linfield and Glentoran footballer Sammy Pavis.

The legendary striker, affectionately known as Sammy ‘Save us’ Pavis, passed away on Thursday.

Sammy Pavis pictured receiving the Torrans Trophy from Billy Kennedy and Roy McGivern in 2018

During a prolific playing career, Pavis also played for Crusaders and Distillery.

A talented sportsman, he was also a Northern Ireland snooker champion.

His funeral service took place at a funeral home on the Newtownards Road and Roselawn Crematorium.