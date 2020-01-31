Seamus McKee and Karen Patterson sign off from BBC for last time

BBC stalwarts Seamus McKee and Karen Patterson signed off from the broadcaster for the last time on Friday.

Karen joined the BBC nearly 20 years ago and has been co-presenter of BBC Radio Ulster’s flagship breakfast news programme Good Morning Ulster for more than 10 years.

She presented the show for last time on Friday morning alongside fellow host Joel Taggart.

Seamus, who started his career at the BBC more than four decades ago, previously presented Good Morning Ulster for more than 30 years and had been presenting BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra since 2009.

Earlier this year he was inducted into the IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation) Radio Hall of Fame.

Seamus and Karen appeared on BBC Talkback on Thursday for a look back at their best bits with the broadcaster and to say a fond farewell to all their listeners.

“I’d like to take the opportunity of thanking so many colleagues in here and people outside as well who have wished me well,” said Seamus.

“The comments have been extraordinarily positive and encouraging. I appreciate it very, very much so thanks all of you.”

Karen added: “I can only second that and of course thank our wonderful colleagues who are behind the scenes and deserve so much credit for what we do.”

First Minister Arlene Foster even called in to Good Morning Ulster on Friday to wish Karen well.

“I just wanted to wish you all the best and wish you lots of many late nights which I’m sure you’re looking forward to instead of having to get up so early in the morning,” she said.

Reminiscing on their favourite memories, Seamus recanted how the news editor had to barge through a full newsroom to announce the IRA ceasefire in 1994.

“There’s a frenzy among journalists who have a great adrenaline rush for news and the desire to get it out in the best fashion and to tell that story,” Karen concluded.

“That’s got to be the highlight for any of us.”