Search in Germany continues for missing Northern Ireland mum Danielle Anderson

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office are aiding the family of Northern Ireland woman Danielle Anderson who has been missing in Germany since Sunday night.

The 39-year-old had been due to fly home from Berlin Schönefeld Airport on Sunday morning, but it is understood she missed her flight and had been unable to get another one that day.

She was last seen at Laggner’s Almhütte – a restaurant just outside the airport – from 9.15pm to 10.30pm on Sunday.

The family said she had been in contact with her partner in Northern Ireland up until then but there has been no communication since.

Danielle, who is mother to a young child, has now been missing for three days.

Her father Bill is the chairman of Institute FC while her mother lives in Germany.

In a message on its Facebook page Institute FC said: “Institute Football Club is anxious to hear of any news relating to Danielle Anderson.

“Everyone at Institute FC is thinking of the family and praying for Danielle’s safe and speedy return.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) spokesperson said it was helping the family in the search for Danielle: “We are assisting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Germany, and are in contact with the German authorities.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the German Federal Police hotline on 08006888000.