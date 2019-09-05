Search to find NI man Cameron McClements who went missing at Electric Picnic music festival

Gardai are investigating after the disappearance of 24-year-old Cameron McClements from Hillsborough in Co Down.

Today they confirmed that officers in Portlaoise "wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24- year-old Cameron Mc Clements".

In a statement they say that Cameron was last seen at the Electric Picnic festival campsite on Tuesday 3rd of September at 6pm.

Cameron is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, unshaven and slight with long brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue shorts, brown trekking shoes, red beanie cap and a multi-coloured jacket.

If anyone has any information regarding Cameron’s whereabouts, please urgently call the Garda on +353 57 867 4100 quoting reference number 16786865.

Cameron McClements