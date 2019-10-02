Second child from N.I. school now missing too

The P.S.N.I. are appealing for information that could help them find a missing Northern Ireland school girl.

Molly McCormick was last seen leaving Carrickfergus Academy at 12:00pm on Wednesday.

Miss McCormick is the second child to have been reported missing after they were last seen at Carrickfergus Academy.

Miss McCormick is believed to be in the company of Blaine Lennox who has also been reported missing.

She was last seen wearing the Acadamy school uniform. Purple blazer, grey skirt, white blouse and grey tie.

Any information contact Police on 101 using reference number 1492 from 02/10/19.