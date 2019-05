A number of roads were temporarily closed in Coleraine this morning (Saturday, May 4) after police received reports of a ‘device’ found in the Lodge Road area of the town.

Railway Road was closed where the local election count was taking place at Coleraine Leisure Centre.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Information was received which suggested a device had been left in the Lodge Road area this morning. A full search of the

area was carried out and nothing was found.”