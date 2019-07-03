Security alert ends after ATO remove 'WW2 training round'

A main road in Co Antrim that was closed to traffic this afternoon while police attend the scene of a security alert has reopened.

Officers were tasked to the Belfast Road area of Nutts Corner, Crumlin following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The main road was closed between its junctions with the Nutts Corner Roundabout and the Seven Mile Straight while Ammunition Technical Officers examined the object.

Confirming that the security alert has ended, a PSNI spokesperson said: "ATO attended the scene and removed what is believed to be a WWII training round."