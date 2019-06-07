Security alert: PSNI helicopter tasked to assist with searches for a device

Police conducted searches in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown yesterday evening (Thursday) after a telephone call, claiming that a device had been left in the area, was passed on to police.

During the search police were able to locate a vulnerable person who is now receiving assistance.



Nothing else was found during the searches.



Police would continue to appeal to anyone who notices any suspicious objects in the area not to touch them but to contact police immediately by calling 999 and quoting reference number 901 06/06/19.