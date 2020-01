The emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Northern Ireland.

The two vehicle collision occurred on Newtown Road between Belleeks and Newtownhamilton, Co. Armagh.

The road will remain closed for a significant amount of time say police.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time," said the PSNI on social media.

"Alternate route via Carrowmannon Road and Carrickananny Road," they added.

Motorists should avoid the area and where possible, seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this time.