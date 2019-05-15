Seven fatal NI farm accidents last year

Seven people died in farm accidents in Northern Ireland in 2018, it has been confirmed.

The Health and Safety Executive figures show that three deaths involved livestock and two related to machinery.

One death was caused by a fall or falling objects and the final death was unspecified, the BBC reported.

The total number of people who died in NI farm accidents between 2014 and 2018 was 34.

The number of deaths in 2018 was unchanged from 2017 when four people died.

The worst period for farm deaths over the five-year period was 2014, when 10 people died.

Accidents involving equipment were the biggest cause of farm deaths, with 12 fatalities in the five-year period.

The next most common cause was livestock, with 11 deaths.

Accidents involving slurry resulted in two deaths, one in 2014 and the other in 2016.