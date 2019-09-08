Shock after sudden death of elderly farmer

A local councillor has told of his sadness after an elderly farmer was found dead by neighbours on his farm, earlier today.

Slieve Croob UUP Councillor Alan Lewis said the sudden death of the elderly farmer on the Crawfordstown Road farm had sent shock waves through the close knit community.

“ I am saddened by the news, my thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman and his family," he said. "I have visited the area and spoke with neighbours who are shocked, anxious and deeply concerned”

“ He was found by neighbours who would have helped him on the farm, they were very upset, stunned and hadn’t fully processed what had happened."

Mr Lewis said the farmers neighbours are "can certainly take comfort in the fact that they were the embodiment of what good neighbours should be".

Mr Lewis added that in the coming days, "the local community will rally round to ensure that livestock is cared for and that the farm is maintained while the the family process their grief”.

Crawfordsburn Road in Co Down - Google maps

He added that while he was at the scene he was "struck by the warm words spoken of the deceased by the many friends and neighbours who had gathered”.

“The PSNI should be given the space to carry out a proper and thorough investigation," he said.

The PSNI Press Office was closed when we contacted them for a comment.