Shock at sudden death of NI actress Julie Maxwell

Tributes have been paid to Northern Ireland actress Julie Maxwell who died after collapsing on a night out in Belfast.

The 36-year-old from north Belfast, who appeared in BBC NI comedy Soft Border Patrol and had been in a number of productions in the Lyric Theatre, had collapsed after feeling unwell at around 10pm on Saturday night in Belfast.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Her agent Philip Young said: “She was a force of nature that brought happiness and laughter to everyone both on and off stage.

The Lyric Theatre said: “We are utterly devastated and shocked at the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Julie Maxwell.

“Our hearts go out to Julie’s husband Rhodri, her parents, all of her family, and her many friends in the theatre and arts community who admired and adored her.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking to lose such an incredible young, vibrant talent. We are heartbroken.”