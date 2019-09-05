Shops razed to ground after early morning blaze

Businesses which were earlier ravaged by a fire have now been demolished.

A Tweet from DUP Councillor Brian Kingston this evening says: "The kebab shop and cafe being demolished this afternoon, less than 12 hours after the blaze".

Earlier the councillor said: "Terrible scene on Woodvale Road this morning, 3 shops - kebab shop, cafe & barbers - burned through by overnight fire.

"Thankfully no reports of anyone injured. Devastating for those whose jobs likely to be lost. Grateful to fire service for preventing blaze from spreading further".

The PSNI also earlier said a 27-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the fire.

