Should NI parents be banned from smacking their children?

My mother was a smacker; my father wasn’t – well, only once, and I’ll never forget it.

I wasn’t listening to him and had run out in front of an oncoming car. He pulled me back before I was run over, administering a stinging smack to my legs.

I never ran out in front of cars again.

A wooden spoon and a ‘sally rod’ were my mother’s preferred tools of choice when I was bold beyond reason and no amount of shouting, bribery or cajoling would make me desist.

Many people will trot out the line that a ‘good smack did me no harm’, and, personally I don’t believe it did. I knew my parents still loved me more than life itself. I knew also, that at times, I could be a little brat and my poor parents were probably at the end of their tether.

Smacking did not cause any ill feeling towards my parents; if anything I respected them for the discipline. I did not view them as criminals or abusers.

The emotionally-charged issue of smacking has come to light as Scotland becomes the first country in the UK to ban outright the physical punishment of children, making it a criminal offence for parents to smack their offspring.

Following the Scottish government’s decision last week, NSPCC Northern Ireland said it would like to see similar legislation introduced here.

A spokesperson said: “This historic vote by Scottish MSPs is a logical and hugely significant step which will give children their rightful protection in law against assault and the same safeguards as adults.

“Assaulting a child can lead to lasting consequences and growing evidence shows that physical punishment increases aggression, anti-social behaviour and depression and anxiety in children, which may continue into their adult lives.

“It is time that Northern Ireland now follows the example of Scotland to ensure local children receive the same legal protection from violence as adults.”

I have two children of my own and, yes, I have smacked them, not to hurt them, but to show them they have crossed the line. Times when a verbal ticking off and other alternatives to discipline just haven’t had any impact.

But I believe there is a big difference between a tap on the arm and hitting, beating, assault.

I’m not sure how the legislation would be policed. Would every mum who gave her child a smack in Asda be hauled before the courts? What about the loving but harassed dad, like mine, who loses his temper when his child runs into the road? These people are not bad parents, rather they’re over-burdened ones. Parenting must be judged as a whole, otherwise good parents will end up in court for one small lapse and who will lose? Their children.