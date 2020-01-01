Simon Coveney urges the Northern Ireland parties to show leadership

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith MP and T�naiste Simon Coveney at Stormont before Christmas for talks. ''Photo Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Ireland’s deputy premier has urged Stormont’s rowing parties to show leadership and generosity when talks to restore powersharing resume.

Simon Coveney said the new year offered a chance for a new beginning and urged all sides not to disappoint the public again.

Negotiations formally resume today after a pause for the festive period.

Mr Coveney and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith were in Belfast yesterday for pre-talks discussions ahead of the resumption of exchanges with the political parties this morning.

The parties have until a January 13 deadline to strike a deal to revive devolution.

On that date, legislation to give civil servants additional powers to run Northern Ireland’s struggling public services expires and Mr Smith will assume a legal obligation to call a snap Assembly election.

On the journey up to Belfast ahead of the new round of talks, Mr Coveney reflected on the importance of the coming fortnight.

He tweeted: “2020 can be a new beginning for politics in NI with leadership & generosity from all sides - we’ve got less than 2 weeks - let’s not disappoint again! NEW YEAR, NEW BEGINNING!”

The leaders of the DUP and Sinn Fein used their respective New Year messages to restate a desire to return to government.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said it must be a decade of “decision rather than dithering”.

“The talks will recommence on Thursday,” she said.

“We will be there and stand ready to restore devolution through a fair and balanced deal. A Northern Ireland that is going to keeping moving forward must be one where everyone feels at home but must also be one where no-one feels their culture is being marginalised.”

While Ms Foster warned that a focus on a potential border poll would lead to a “wasted decade”, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald insisted a united Ireland was within reach.

But the republican leader added: “There is no contradiction in working for Irish unity and working for the restoration of the executive and assembly — they are all part of the Good Friday Agreement.”