Simon Coveney urges the Northern Ireland parties to show leadership

Ireland’s deputy premier has urged Stormont’s rowing parties to show leadership and generosity when talks to restore powersharing resume.

Simon Coveney said the new year offered a chance for a new beginning and urged all sides not to disappoint the public again.

Negotiations formally resume today after a pause for the festive period.

Mr Coveney and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith were in Belfast yesterday for pre-talks discussions ahead of the resumption of exchanges with the political parties this morning.

The parties have until a January 13 deadline to strike a deal to revive devolution.

On that date, legislation to give civil servants additional powers to run Northern Ireland’s struggling public services expires and Mr Smith will assume a legal obligation to call a snap Assembly election.

On the journey up to Belfast ahead of the new round of talks, Mr Coveney reflected on the importance of the coming fortnight.

He tweeted: “2020 can be a new beginning for politics in NI with leadership & generosity from all sides - we’ve got less than 2 weeks - let’s not disappoint again! NEW YEAR, NEW BEGINNING!”

The leaders of the DUP and Sinn Fein used their respective New Year messages to restate a desire to return to government.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said it must be a decade of “decision rather than dithering”.

“The talks will recommence on Thursday,” she said.

“We will be there and stand ready to restore devolution through a fair and balanced deal. A Northern Ireland that is going to keeping moving forward must be one where everyone feels at home but must also be one where no-one feels their culture is being marginalised.”

While Ms Foster warned that a focus on a potential border poll would lead to a “wasted decade”, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald insisted a united Ireland was within reach.

But the republican leader added: “There is no contradiction in working for Irish unity and working for the restoration of the executive and assembly — they are all part of the Good Friday Agreement.”