Sinn Fein gets the most votes in the Republic of Ireland general election, 2.4% clear of any other party

Sinn Fein has sensationally topped the poll in the Irish general election.

The republican party was at 10.30pm confirmed to have got the largest number of first preference votes in the contest.

With the first counts completed in all 39 out of 39 constituencies, Sinn Fein out-polled both of the two main political parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Sinn Fein collected 24.5% of all ballots cast across the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, a comfortable 2.3% clear of Fianna Fail, led by Micheal Martin, which was second, with 22.2% of the vote.

Fine Gael, the party of the outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, trailed in third, winning a mere 20.9% of first preferences.

Sinn Fein however will fall well short of the 80 seats required to form a government in the Dail, because it only fielded 42 candidates.

The party might also do less well in vote transfers than it did in first preferences.

Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael could end up with more seats than Sinn Fein when counting is completed on Monday.

It will be hard, however, for any party to form the majority needed to form a government.