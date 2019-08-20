Snow Patrol to achieve legendary status at next Ulster Hall appearance

Snow Patrol are to be recognised for their exceptional 25 year contribution to music at a special concert in the Ulster Hall.

The band will be presented with the Oh Yeah Legend award during the Northern Ireland Music Prize ceremony on November 7 which will include a live performance from the band.

Charlotte Dryden from the Oh Yeah Music Centre said: “Snow Patrol are an award winning, global success and they are wonderful ambassadors for Northern Ireland.

“They have never forgotten their roots and not only have they been generous to their fans at home, but supportive and helpful to many of our emerging bands too. We are really proud of them and delighted that they have agreed to accept this award right here in Belfast and perform at the event.”

The Oh Yeah Legend award was established to celebrate and recognise the exceptional contribution of a musician or act from Northern Ireland. Previous recipients include Ash, The Undertones and Terri Hooley.

Snow Patrol – made up of Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Nathan Connolly, Johnny McDaid and Paul Wilson – are one of the biggest bands to ever come out of the Province and earlier this year as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations they made a triumphant return home for their Ward Park 3 show.

It was a spectacular event and the biggest concert and showcase of local music ever to take place in Northern Ireland.

Snow Patrol’s story is an astonishing one, rising from a struggling indie band to global success, they have sold more than 17 million albums worldwide, clocked up more than one billion streams and boast five UK platinum albums.

They are a Grammy, BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize nominated band and in 2005 ‘Final Straw’ won the Ivor Novello Album Award.

In July 2019, PPL revealed that Snow Patrol’s song ‘Chasing Cars’ is the most played track of the 21st Century to date.

The Oh Yeah Legend presentation will take place on the evening of the Northern Ireland Music Prize on November 7 at the Ulster Hall. The event is an annual awards celebration of our home-grown, world-class music and includes awards for best album, best single, best live act, best emerging act, outstanding contribution to music and will also include the Oh Yeah Legend Award in 2019.

The NI Music Prize takes place during the annual Sound of Belfast programme, a festival that celebrates the music of the city from grassroots through to the most celebrated names. This years’ festival takes place November 1 to 9.

Tickets, £20, will be on sale from 10am on Friday from the Ulster Hall only.