Stephen Clements to replace Sean Coyle on Radio Ulster

Former Q Radio presenter Stephen Clements is to take up a new role with BBC Radio Ulster later this month.

As part of the station’s new weekday schedule Stephen will take over the morning slot previously held by Sean Coyle.

Stephen, who had been with Q Radio for eight years where he presented the popular breakfast show with Cate Conway, will make his debut on BBC Radio Ulster on Monday, September 23 at 10.30am.

The 46-year-old Carrickfergus man said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity with the BBC.

“It has always been my dream to broadcast on the most respected, most creative media platform on the planet.

“I am looking forward to sharing some fun and lots of laughs with the amazing people of Northern Ireland.”

The BBC said his new morning programme – The Stephen Clements Show – will see the presenter bring his unique sense of fun and chat to the 10.30am to 12pm slot on Mondays to Fridays, playing a range of music and interacting with listeners.

The cancellation of veteran broadcaster Sean Coyle from the same slot did not go down well with listeners who have campaigned for his reinstatement.

The 72-year-old is back on air until Spring 2020 presenting a daily show on Radio Foyle.

A BBC NI spokesperson said: “The addition of Stephen Clements to the BBC Radio Ulster presentation team is part of BBC Northern Ireland’s commitment to review and refresh the station’s output to engage and entertain current and future audiences.

“BBC NI is also committed to broadening the station’s appeal in order to serve all audiences and to introducing and developing new and upcoming talent on its airwaves.”

Welcoming Stephen Clements to the Radio Ulster team, fellow broadcaster Stephen Nolan tweeted: “Stephen Clements is the most exciting talent to come into Radio Ulster in a long time. I’ve listened to him for years. He is pure class.”

Emma Dunseith, Executive Editor, Arts, Music and Learning NI, adds: “Stephen is a great broadcasting talent and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the BBC Radio Ulster team.

“We’re excited to hear what he will bring to the station and we’re sure his show will be a great addition to the weekday schedule and reflect his bright and vibrant personality.”

Stephen was in his thirties when he got his first job on the radio with Citybeat, hosting the afternoon show, before the station became Q Radio and he moved to the breakfast slot.

He cites Terry Wogan, Gerry Anderson, Stephen Nolan, Chris Moyles and Chris Evans as his radio heroes.

Stephen is the author of a book ‘Back in Our Day’, a series of stories based on personal memories of growing up in Northern Ireland during the 80s and 90s.

During the summer he had a TV role with the BBC, co-hosting a magazine-style programme during the Open at Royal Portrush.

Stephen, who lives in Carrickfergus with his wife Natasha and their two children, Poppy and Robbie, has a degree in Geography, studied Town Planning in the Netherlands, and has also lived in South Korea teaching English.