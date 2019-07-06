Stephen Nolan caught up in 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Las Vegas

Northern Ireland broadcaster and television presenter, Stephen Nolan, was caught up in a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on the west coast of the U.S.A. on Friday.

The epicentre of the quake was in Southern California and was felt by thousands in the Las Vegas Valley, Arizona.

Nolan, who lost more than eight stone in weight before jetting off to the U.S.A. on his holidays, was in a Las Vegas casino when the earthquake struck.

“Just experienced my first earthquake in Vegas. The casino shook. Weird feeling,” Tweeted Nolan on Saturday morning.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the same area on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any structural damage to buildings or injuries in Las Vegas but an N.B.A. Summer League game had to be abandoned due to the earthquake.