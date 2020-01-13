Storm Brendan NI LIVE BLOG: Several flights have been diverted from Belfast City Airport to Belfast International Airport because of Storm Brendan

Several flights have failed to land at Belfast City Airport because of Storm Brendan.

Aer Lingus flight EI931 from London Heathrow; KLM947 flight from Amsterdam; FlyBe BE364 from East Midlands and FlyBe BE476 flight from Manchester were all diverted to Belfast International Airport (Aldergrove) because of the severe storm

Such was the power of Storm Brendan on Monday that it blew a trampoline from a residential property on to a busy motorway. (Video/image courtesy of Michael Finnan/@finnan22)