Storm Brendan NI LIVE BLOG: Several flights have been diverted from Belfast City Airport to Belfast International Airport because of Storm Brendan

Storm Brendan NI LIVE BLOG:
Several flights have failed to land at Belfast City Airport because of Storm Brendan.
Aer Lingus flight EI931 from London Heathrow; KLM947 flight from Amsterdam; FlyBe BE364 from East Midlands and FlyBe BE476 flight from Manchester were all diverted to Belfast International Airport (Aldergrove) because of the severe storm - stay with us for the rest of the day for all your breaking news and announcements.