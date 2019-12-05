Strathearn vice-principal retires after 35 ‘inspirational’ years

East Belfast grammar school, Strathearn, will say a sad goodbye to one of its longest-serving members of staff at the end of this term as vice-principal Lynn Myers MBE retires after 35 years at the school.

Now serving in her 36th year at the Strathearn School, Mrs Myers was appointed teacher of Home Economics at the school in 1984 following a two-year tenure at Belfast Model School for Girls.

Over the next three decades years she fulfilled several leadership roles – including Head of HE, Head of Key Stage 3, Head of Sixth Form and Teacher Governor – before being appointed vice principal pastoral in 2015. In 2013 she was awarded an MBE by Her Majesty the Queen for ‘Services to Education and Youth in North Belfast’.

Strathearn Principal Nicola Connery said: “If I were to describe Lynn’s career at Strathearn in just one word, I would say ‘inspirational’ – because, quite simply, Lynn has been an inspiration to her colleagues and pupils in so many ways over the past 35 years.’’

Mrs Myers said: “I have been so privileged to enjoy a long and very happy career at Strathearn, and especially to spend my final years at the school in a specialist pastoral role that I aspired to since my teaching college days.’’