Street parties in Portadown to bring community together

Four Portadown housing estates are to throw street parties for the community this month.

Killicomaine, Corcrain, Redmanville and Rectory will all be hosting Big Lunches in order to bring neighbours together and build community spirit.

Two intrepid NI volunteers of the Big Lunch have spent the last fortnight walking in towns and villages around NI, meeting with inspirational people who are improving their communities – and they stopped off in Portadown recently.

Killicomaine is to hold its party today (June 13) at the Jubilee Centre, 12pm to 2pm; Corcrain and Redmanville are hosting a joint one on June 21 at the Corcrain shops, 5pm to 7pm and Rectory Park are having theirs on June 22 at Regenerate from 1pm to 3pm.

Rory Mullan and Patricia Fleming had a walk around the town, knocking on people’s doors to spread the word about the Big Lunch – and even handing out free cupcakes.

They were helped on their way by a raft of local community volunteers, including people from Regenerate and Rectory CAG, and were joined for part of their walk by teachers and pupils from Hart Memorial Primary School.

Patricia said: “It was wonderful to walk around Portadown and meet so many fine people – there is a lot of inspirational work going on, and I’m grateful to The Big Lunch and National Lottery for giving me this opportunity.”

The Big Lunch encourages people to spend some time with other people in their local community.