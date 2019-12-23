Strong support for fundraiser after Donegal nurse tragically dies in Australia

A Go Fund Me page set up to help the family a Donegal nurse tragically killed in Australia has reached over E97,000 in a day,

Mary Ellen Molloy, (26) from Ardara, was killed when the car she was travelling in was hit by a fallen tree branch in Kings Way, Melbourne on Friday.

Her friend, Sarah Fitzpatrick was injured in the accident and another friend, Aoife Sheridan, was unharmed.

The ladies, who work as nurses together, were club members of St Kevin’s GAC and a Go Fund Me page was set up in order to support the ladies’ families and alleviate any financial pressure. The page’s target was e100,000 and hundreds of donations have poured in.

An update on the Go Fund Me page stated: “On behalf of St Kevin’s GAC we wish to thank everyone for their support and generosity in the last 24 hours, it has surpassed any expectations we ever had.

The families have passed on their appreciation for the support they have received during this very difficult time. We will keep the page running after we meet the target so everyone can contribute to the girls and their families. A long road ahead for all of them.”

You can donate to the Go Fund Me here