Sun draws crowds for Junior Orange parade

Thousands of spectators gathered in east Belfast yesterday as the Junior Orange Association of Ireland celebrated the centenary of its annual Easter Tuesday demonstration.

Juniors representing three Belfast districts, Co Antrim junior lodge, and a number of other lodges from all across Northern Ireland took part in the yearly procession.

On parade at the Junior Orange demonstration in east Belfast on Easter Tuesday

As part of the celebrations, a family fun day took place at the city’s CS Lewis Square.

According to the association’s records, the first-ever Easter Tuesday demonstration was held in Holywood, Co Down, in 1919.

Following the parade, Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson praised the organisers and participants.

“As a former member of the Junior Institution, I thoroughly enjoyed the parade and especially the range of activities at CS Lewis Square,” he said.

Hundreds of people turned out for the Junior Orange Association of Ireland parade in east Belfast

“It was great to see so many young members taking part. The fantastic weather and large crowds who turned out in support added to the great family atmosphere.”

The main parade, incorporating nine bands, set off from the Ormeau Road Embankment at 12.30pm, proceeding along Ravenhill Road, My Lady’s Road, Cherryville Street, Woodstock Road, Beersbridge Road, Templemore Avenue, Newtownards Road and Connswater Street to CS Lewis Square.