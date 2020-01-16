‘Take care’ warning as stormy weather forecast for parts of Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Council is advising residents to take care with adverse weather expected to return to the borough today.

On Monday the local authority closed a number of parks and amenities due to the impact of Storm Brendan.

It also helped with the distribution of sandbags with the Rhanbuoy area of Carrickfergus particularly affected.

With the Met Office forecasting southerly gales along the east coast this morning, MEA Council tweeted “with the high tides and strong winds today there could be similar swells and debris being washed up along the coast... so take care!”

Meanwhile, Police in Carrickfergus have been praised for their assistance during the height of Monday’s storm, which also brought down part of the sea wall on the town’s Belfast Road.

PSNI Chief Inspector Simpson said: “My crews stood soaked to the skin on the Marine Highway and Belfast Road trying to save lives. They waded through the tidal surge to help a vulnerable person who had become trapped in their house due to flooding. They continued to do their job without question whilst being frozen.

“The moral of the story is that your local police officers work flat out every day to keep people safe. For what it’s worth I wanted to say thanks.”