Taxi driver weeps as he is acquitted of sexually abusing teenager

A 52-year-old taxi driver broke down and wept as he was acquitted of sexually abusing a teenage fare who claimed he had then abandoned her by the roadside leaving her to make her own way home.

It had taken the Belfast Crown Court jury of seven men and five women just under four-and-a-half hours, over two days, to clear taxi driver Robert Francis Wellington, by majority, of the single count of sexually assaulting the 18-year-old after picking her up outside Club 14 in Tomb Street in Belfast in the early hours of November 1, 2018.

A member of Mr Wellington’s family sitting in the public gallery had to be comforted by other family and friends as she too broke down, gasping audibly as the jury foreman announced the majority verdict.

By the verdict they accepted his claims he had “done absolutely nothing wrong”, and had ordered her out of his taxi after she tried it on with him. In turn they must have rejected the teenager’s assertion he had abused her despite her protests.

Mr Wellington, from West Circular Road, Belfast, had always denied the charge against him, maintaining that he felt the teenager’s erratic behaviour was due either to drink, drugs or both, and that she even confessed to being “off her face”.

His trial last week viewed a video-taped police interview of the young girl in which she described how Mr Wellington claimed he had been sent by her friend to collect her, as he couldn’t make it. The girl said she had only asked the driver if his taxi were free.

Defence counsel Luke Curran had also claimed her evidence to the jury was lies, telling her that what she claimed, “simply did not happen”.