Teenager killed in head-on crash

A teenager has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a black Audi which was struck in a head on collision with a white Mercedes on Clanabogan Road in Omagh at around 8.25pm last night.

Three other people, a male and two females, who were in the Audi were taken to hospital along with the female driver of the other vehicle. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at present.

PSNI Inspector Will Brown is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contactr police on 101, quoting reference 1815 21/07/19.