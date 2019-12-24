The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital

Prince Philip has spent four nights in the King Edward VII's hospital in central London and left at 8.49am on Christmas Eve.

He got into a car in a secluded street behind the hospital and was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Philip did not respond to photographers as he was driven away from the private hospital.

Multiple police stood guard around the hospital as well as royal protection officers.

It is thought he will now be travelling to Sandringham to spend Christmas with the Queen.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham.

"His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."