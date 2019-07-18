The Open: 'A really proud day' for everyone at Royal Portrush

Liz McCartney admits she was “quite dumbstruck but absolutely delighted” to have been asked to serve as Lady Captain of Royal Portrush Golf Club in the year of The Open.

The Ballymoney woman, who plays off a respectable 14 handicap, said it was “an unexpected honour” when she was invited by the past captains to take on the role during what is undoubtedly the most important year in the long and illustrious history of the club.

David McMullan, deputy chairman of the championship committee

We meet in the Babington Room looking out towards the first tee, which is crowded with golf fans from around the world, all eager to see their sporting heroes begin their challenge for the Claret Jug.

It is easy to see the delight and pride Mrs McCartney, whose role on the championship committee involved looking after player registrations, takes in being among the many Portrush members who have played a part in the organisation of such a wonderful sporting spectacle.

“We have been building up to this for quite some time,” she said.

“It has been a slow burner in a way, but this is an immensely proud day for everyone in the club.”

We only have our table for a short time as it is due to be cleared for the arrival of a very special guest – club patron HRH The Duke of York.

“You’re just keeping his seat warm for him,” Mrs McCartney joked.

We are joined by David McMullan, deputy chairman of the championship committee, who is also smiling and justifiably proud that Royal Portrush is firmly back on the R&A’s Open Championship rota.

“We are just totally soaked up in it this week, so it’s maybe easier to look at it if you are a bit removed from it,” the Portrush man said.

“It’s been a five-year build up, so this is a really proud day for everyone at the club.”