The Open: Brian O'Driscoll impressed with 'absolutely magnificent' Royal Portrush

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll believes this year’s Open Championship “has the makings of being better than all the previous ones.”

The 40-year-old ex-Leinster centre was one of many high profile sports stars who were at Royal Portrush today to watch the opening day of the final golf major of the year.

Six-time major winner Gary Player with young golfing stars Harry O'Hara, Tiernan Bradley and Parker Bonnes

O’Driscoll, a keen golfer and an ambassador for event sponsors HSBC, was impressed with the set-up at the Dunluce Links.

“It’s been great,” he told the News Letter. “I was lucky enough to get to play it five weeks ago. It’s absolutely magnificent.

“I think it’s the biggest Open they’ve ever had and the biggest attendance they’ve ever had. It’s brilliant that Northern Ireland is showcasing what it’s capable of in hosting world class events.”

Glad to be back at the Co Antrim coast, despite the changeable weather, he continued: “It’s a beautiful part of the country and when the sun shines there are some incredible views.

Professional boxer Paddy Barnes was enjoying the golfing action

“I have been to a number of the British Opens in the last five years with HSBC and I think this tournament has the makings of being better than all the previous ones.”

O’Driscoll, who captained Ireland from 2003 until 2012, said it is too early to call who might win the Claret Jug come Sunday afternoon, but was happy that Offaly man Shane Lowry has “given himself a fighting chance”.

Another sportsman following today’s action was former Olympic boxer Paddy Barnes. And he too was impressed by what he saw at Royal Portrush.

“It’s brilliant. It’s the first time I’ve been to a golf event like this. I’ve watched golf at the Olympics, but this is a different ball game altogether. It’s like having an Olympic village on the course. It’s unbelievable to see the best golfers in the world and see how they play,” he said.

Barnes, who is training for his next professional fight, which will take place in Belfast on August 3, insists that despite Rory McIlroy’s bad opening round “he can pull it back” tomorrow.

Meanwhile, three rising stars of the game were delighted to get some top tips from six-time major winner Gary Player.

The 83-year-old South African posed for pictures with Irish Junior Open Series competitors Harry O’Hara (Clandeboye), Parker Bonnes (Galgorm Castle) and Tiernan Bradley (Buncrana) in the spectator village.

Player, who won The Open Championship is 1959, 1968 and 1974, spoke to the three talented youngsters about the importance of committing to practice.