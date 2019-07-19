The Open: We’ll be back, say Canadians wowed by Northern Ireland

Golf fans from all over the world descended on Royal Portrush for the opening day of the 148th Open Championship.

People from all continents were among the sell-out crowd. And despite the heavy showers everyone seemed to enjoy their day watching the golfing action.

Canadian golf fans Kier Harper, Sharon Harrison, Jamie Cronier and Taryn Cronier, from Ottawa, made many new friends around the course, getting them to sign their “memory flag” as a special memento of their trip.

Taking in the golf yesterday and due to do the Game of Thrones tour today, they are thoroughly enjoying their few days in Northern Ireland.

“It’s beautiful. We love it here. The people are so friendly and helpful,” Taryn said.

“I can say for certainty this won’t be our last trip here,” Kier added. “Just being here without any golf happening would have been a great experience in itself – the unbelievable scenery, it’s a magical place Royal Portrush.”

Kier, Sharon, Jamie and Taryn weren’t put off by the heavy rain showers throughout the day, describing Northern Ireland’s summer weather as “weird” and “unbelievable”.

“We have never seen anything like it,” Taryn said.

“It certainly won’t ruin anything for us,” Sharon added.

After Saturday the four golf fans will move on to Edinburgh, St Andrews and then Amsterdam before heading home to the Canadian capital.