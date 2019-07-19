The Open: Young people have key role to play keeping Dunluce Links rubbish-free

Some 250 children and young people are playing a key role at the 148th Open – keeping the Dunluce Links clear of litter.

It is a big job given the sheer size of the sell-out crowds lining the fairways each day, but the 13 - 17 year olds – mostly pupils from Coleraine Grammar, Dalriada, Loreto College and Dominican College, as well as some children and grandchildren of Royal Portrush members – have been doing a great job.

Managing the efforts of the young litter pickers is a team of supervisors. And overseeing the whole operation is Royal Portrush member Richard Beggs.

The 46-year-old, a PE teacher at Coleraine Grammar, says he was “volunteered for the role” as he has “a captive market” of young people.

As the environmental convenor, Richard and his team are charged with keeping the course and walkways litter-free – something he says has been going well so far.

“We knew the tsunami of people that was coming so we were pretty much prepared for it. But to be honest people have been remarkably responsible with their litter,” he said.

“I think the R&A’s initiative of having refillable cups and water points dotted around the course rather than plastic water bottles has made a big difference.”

Richard, a member of Royal Portrush for 15 years, is delighted the biggest tournament in golf is back in his home town.

“You just look around and you really have to pinch yourself. You walk around and see Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Jordan Speith, Tiger and guys you only ever see on TV who would normally never be here, it is just phenomenal. There is just a massive feeling of pride in what everybody’s done to bring it here,” he said.

“This is massive for Portrush. You just have to look at the town and the money that has been spent sprucing it up, the new train station, even the pavements. The economic benefits are going to be huge. It is a real shot in the arm for the area and the whole of Northern Ireland.”