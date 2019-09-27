The Ulster folk saying no to booze

There are so many initiatives to encourage us to stop drinking for a month or so, but what about those who opt not to drink at all? HELEN MCGURK hears the sober thoughts of two people.

Kim Kelly started drinking when she was 14 or 15 and ‘‘regularly drank from about 16’’.

Singer Daire O'Hagan has never drank alcohol

‘‘I grew up in Portrush where it was much easier to drink. I would never have gone out sober. Nobody did,’’ said the 45-year-old magazine editor.

‘‘All through university and working in Dublin and London, where I was a showbiz journalist for The Sun newspaper, I lived a very boozy lifestyle. I was a real Champagne Charlie.’’

But earlier this year, the mum-of-one decided to do a ‘Dry January’, where drinkers pledge to start the new year alcohol-free, and it has just continued.

‘I got drunk on Christmas Day, I was drinking all New Year and then when it came to New Year’s Day I decided that was enough, it stops now and it did.’’

Kim hasn’t had a drink since then and describes it as a ‘life-changing experience’.

‘‘I didn’t have a troubled relationship with alcohol, but I decided I didn’t want to drink anymore.

‘‘Because of my job, I would go out to a lot of parties. Every single night was champagne and I constantly felt under par.

‘‘I didn’t have a problem with drink, but I don’t have much of a tolerance for drink. I can’t drink a lot, it leaves me feeling terrible, although I loved it obviously.’’

Kim said that for years she would stop drinking for a month, but could never manage longer than this.

‘‘All my friends drink and I am very sociable. I love to go out, I love to party, I love to cook and I love to sit in the house and drink wine - I was one of those typical ‘Prosecco ‘o’ Clock’ people - I was the cliche.

‘‘And then waking up the next morning, not madly hungover but under par, chasing my tail. And then there were the big binges, where every now and again I would go out for a birthday or something and I would spend the whole next day in bed just feeling sick and dying with the guilt and embarrassment. I used to get the terrible ‘fear’.’’

Kim said that when she did decide to stop drinking she noticed some instant benefits.

‘‘My sleep improved immediately.

‘‘I sleep really well now. I used to sometimes take a little sleep pill at night, I don’t do any of that now.’’

‘‘My eyes are really bright and sparkly - I even notice it.

‘‘My skin was always ok, but, it definitely looks better.’’

‘‘At first I put on weight because I was eating sweets and treating myself. I know lots of people say they lost weight when they stopped drinking, but I was the other way. I was so unhealthy I would have replaced meals with wine.’’

And for those worried about how they would cope drink-free in social situations, Kim is unequivocal.

‘‘I’ve been to weddings, I’ve had my birthday - all can be done sober. I’ve been to social events for work, like the races, sober and it doesn’t make any difference.

‘‘I think I first noticed it when I was at a dinner dance with my son and I was sitting round a table of 10 and we got up and we danced and I danced sober - it was a revelation and so liberating.’’

According to her Dry January app Kim is on day 266 of not drinking, has saved 43,0000 calories and £700.

‘‘Everything is easier whenever you don’t drink. You can go out for a meal and not have to worry about taxis.

‘‘You feel brighter, that fogginess goes, and the bad decisions go.

‘‘I feel I have more patience and I am more present for my son, who is 11,

‘‘Now, I don’t know when I would find the time to drink - I don’t think I could fit it into my day, whereas I used to be able to fit it in rightly.’’

Kim really doesn’t think she’ll drink again.

‘‘I’ve now gone off the taste. Whenever I smell wine, it just turns me.

‘‘I have never met anybody who is better drunk, including myself. Drinking is really unhealthy; nothing tastes quite as good as feeling smug on a Sunday morning.’’

Drinking is shot through Northern Irish life like, well, shots in a pub - but over the past decade, that culture has shifted.

It has certainly been difficult to avoid the news that alcohol isn’t good for you. Overdo it, and you are at greater risk of stroke, fatal aneurysm, heart failure and early death. Then there’s the cancer risk.

But recent trends suggest the message seems to be getting through to millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) and the later Generation Z (those born after 1996), with increasing numbers calling time on drinking.

According to a 2017 ONS study, more than a quarter of 16- to 24-year-olds are teetotal, with just one in 10 seeing drinking as cool.

There have been all sorts of schemes and campaigns designed to curb our enthusiasm for drinking.

There’s the DOE’s anti-drink drive advertisements, Dry January, Go Sober for October and a plethora of apps and websites.

And then there are some young people, like Daire O’Hagan, who have never felt the desire to drink.

The 19-year-old singer and musician from Clonoe, Co Tyrone, said he never had an interest in alcohol.

‘‘I had two grandparents that never drank so they had quite a big influence on me. Because I was always into other stuff, like music, I never saw the appeal of drinking. I can have a good time without needing alcohol.’’

Daire, who has just started his first year of university at Jordanstown, studying Finance, says all his friends drink,.

‘‘I suppose nowadays there aren’t many people my age who don’t drink. I’m living in Belfast this year, in the Holylands, so you can imagine what that’s like.’’

But he said he ever feel like the odd one out.

‘‘Not really. I suppose at the start they probably thought it was a bit strange that somebody doesn’t drink, but they just accept it now that I don’t need it and can have a good time without it.

And, of course, there’s the obvious benefit for his friends in that Daire is the designated driver.

‘‘I’m always there if they need a lift. I’m always the taxi man - I like to have the keys in my hand, just to be safe, so I’m never stuck.’’

He added: ‘‘I don’t really like the thought of losing control - I see plenty of people like that round Belfast and the thought of that puts me off. I like to have my wits about me at all times. And it’s just such a waste of money; I don’t understand how a student, especially, could afford it.’’

Daire believes he will be able to get through his time at uni without drinking.

‘‘I do have good will power and it’s never interested me, so, yes, I do.’’