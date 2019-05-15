These are the Blue Flag beaches in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Ideally suited to resort beaches with plenty of facilities, the Blue Flag criteria are divided into four categories. These are: environmental education and information; water quality; environmental management; and safety and services. These are the beaches in Scotland and Northern Ireland that were awarded the Blue Flag.

1. Achmelvich Bay This sheltered beach is on the West Coast and has a popular nearby camp site. The nearest town is Stornoway.

2. Fraserburgh Waters of Philorth Beach This beach is at the far end of a long sandy stretch to Fraserburgh town in Aberdeenshire.

3. Aberdour-Silver Sands Beach Near the town of Burntisland, this sandy beach is very near the Fife Coastal Path.

4. Burntisland This sand and rock beach is to the east of Burntisland and overlooks the Firth of Forth.

