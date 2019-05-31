This is why the Isle of Man Mountain Road is sometimes closed

The video, released by the Isle of Man Constabulary Facebook Media Page, shows a biker leaving the road and explains what needs to happen next

The full post reads:

From: Isle of Man Constabulary Media Page

Why do we keep closing the Mountain road?

This video was taken on Friday after the one way opened for the first time. It’s from the Veranda on the Mountain section of the Isle of Man TT course and shows a rider who crashed 7 minutes after the roads were opened and resulted in a road closure.

The rider amazingly only suffered minor injuries.

He was fined £120 with 3 penalty points for riding without due care and attention. Riders have to ride within their limits.

To safely deal with, investigate and clear up the road means a long closure for all. The consequences could have been much worse and in similar crashes riders have been killed.

The rider who took the video pulled into the next safe place at the Bungalow and reported it to the Police there, as a result we were able to respond rapidly. #KeepCalmTT#IOMPolice