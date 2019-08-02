Three Brexiteers at the Irish border

Three strong supporters of the UK leaving the EU stand just on the Republic of Ireland side of the Monaghan-Fermanagh border on Thursday.

From left, Kate Hoey, the Labour MP, Ben Habib, the Brexit Party MEP, and Jim Allister, the TUV MLA, who were on a South Easter Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) border tour that highlights the impact of the terrorist onslaught during the Troubles.

Mr Habib later attracted both criticism and support when he tweeted his view that his visit had confirmed his belief that there was no need for a hard border (see tweets reproduced in Saturday’s print edition of the News Letter).