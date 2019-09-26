Three-vehicle fire in Larne

Firefighters have dealt with a three-vehicle blaze in Larne.

Larne PSNI stated earlier today (Thursday) police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were tasked to an incident close to the football club on Inver Road.

Police added: “Three vehicles were on fire but the Fire service have sorted that out.

“We are still conducting enquiries but any information from the public would be a great help. Contact 101 and quote reference 2317 of 25/09/19.

“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”