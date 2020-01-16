Top NI country sports fair cancelled due to spiralling costs

A top NI country sports fair, which claimed 250,000 visitors last year, has been cancelled due to spiralling costs.

NI Country Sports Fair at Scarvagh House, Scarva, Co Armagh, has been running a popular show since 1996 and regularly boasts large numbers attending.

However yesterday it announced that the event, planned for 2020, will not be going ahead blaming a spike in costs.

Writing on Facebook the group said: "Unfortunately the NI Countrysports Fair will not be going ahead in 2020.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support in the past.

"However with rising costs in organising an event of this size we are finding it unsustainable and cannot justify continuing at this time."

The event had been very popular with all sorts of event competitions and shows on clay pigeon shooting, horse-riding, ferret racing and angling.

Many local businesses used the event to showcase their food and drink products.