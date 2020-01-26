‘Top republican’ injured in Short Strand shooting

A man treated in hospital after a shooting incident in the Short Strand area of Belfast on Saturday night is allegedly a top republican.

The incident happened at approximately 7.45pm. As the man was walking in the area he was shot. He attended hospital for injuries that are not life threatening.

The man, understood to be in his late 50s, was shot in the back. It is claimed he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Sinn Féin Policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly condemned the gun attack.

“A man was injured last night after shots were fired at him in a house in the Short Strand last night.

“Thankfully the man has not been seriously hurt but it appears this was an attempt to kill or injure him.

“There is no place for guns in our society and those responsible for the attack must be taken off the streets and should face due process in the courts.

“I appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police and assist the police investigation in any way possible.”

Detective Sergeant Duffield appealed for information about the attack. He said: “Guns have no place in our community. We are fortunate that we are not dealing with a fatality today following this disgraceful attack in which a firearm was discharged in a residential area in the early evening. The people undertaking these attacks do not represent our communities.”