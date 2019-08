Police have warned that a major NI thoroughfare has closed due to a fallen tree.

A PSNI spokesperson said "Motorists are advised that Northway, Portadown, is closed due to a fallen tree.

"Diversions are in place at Armagh Road roundabout, directing traffic into Portadown, and at Brownstown Road flyover.

"Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for journeys, if possible."