Traffic and travel: Road re-opens after crash

A road in Co Down has re-opened following a serious crash last night.

The PSNI announced the closure of the Glenavy Road, near Maghaberry, had been closed due to the collision shortly after midnight.

The road was closed between the Maghaberry Road and Hammonds Road but has now re-opened.

Elsewhere, there was a risk of icy conditions on some roads in the east of Northern Ireland today.

Salting has been undertaken on the main routes likely to be affected, with road users advised to take care when travelling.

In Greater Belfast traffic is busy on the following routes:-

M1 citybound J8 Blaris to J3 Blacks Road

A8M towards Sandyknowes

M2 citybound J4 Sandyknowes through to Nelson Street

leaving M2 at Nelson Street

A12 Westlink towards York Street

A2 leaving Bangor - Springhill towards Ballyrobert

A2 approaching Tillysburn

A2 Shore Road Newtownabbey - before Jordanstown Road to Station Road Roundabout Whiteabbey