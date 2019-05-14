Traffic collision, expect delays or avoid obstructed lanes

There has been a road traffic collision on the A20 Upper Newtownards Road at Craigleith Drive, Ballybeen, Dundonald. The Belfast bound lanes are obstructed and drivers should expect delays, as from 7:30am. The obstruction was still in place by 7:45am.

BBC NI Travel is also advising drivers attending the North West 200 not to be late and to make use of official car parks, as opposed to parking in a manner to obstruct public or private entrances. “Roads must be clear for ambulance routes that are signposted,” it warned.