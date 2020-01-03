Tragedy as teenage cyclist dies after road collision

A child who was rushed to hospital after a road traffic collision on the Springfield Road in Belfast has died, police have confirmed.

The road was closed following the crash and police are advising motorists to seek alternative routes.

The collision happened shortly before 4.35pm.

PSNI Inspector David McBride said: “Very sadly, a young cyclist has lost his life today. He was 13-year-old Eoin Hamill from the local area.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm and who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch as soon as possible. Please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1302 of 03/01/20.

“A man has been arrested and is currently assisting with our enquiries.”

The road remained closed after 10pm on Friday.