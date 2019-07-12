Tragic Louth boy Joshua Hill (10) to be laid to rest

A 10-year-old boy who tragically drowned at his home in Co Louth is to be laid to rest tomorrow.

It is understood Joshua (Joshie) Hill died after getting into difficulty in a hot tub at a property in Carlingford.

Gardai were called to the scene on Thursday morning and Josh was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman said that a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Carlingford. The family will continue on to St Michael’s Cemetery, Carlingford after.

Joshua’s mother is originally from Killeavy in south Armagh. SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, who knows the family, said the close-knit community had been left “heartbroken and devastated”.

A family notice said Joshua’s memory will be “cherished forever” by his parents Olivia and Peter and brother Oliver.