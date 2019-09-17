Trevor pays tribute to air ambulance after horror accident

A Co Armagh joiner who almost severed his arm with a chainsaw has paid tribute to the work of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Trevor Hanna, a self-employed joiner from Dollingstown in Co Armagh, was working to cut wood, when the chainsaw he was using caught his arm and almost severed the limb.

Joiner Trevor Hanna at the Air Ambulance base.

The incident happened one year ago, on Wednesday 19th September 2018, as ‘Storm Ali’ swept across parts of the UK and Ireland, bringing winds of up to 100mph and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Now, one year on and in support of Air Ambulance Awareness Month, Trevor and friends in Craigavon Area Hospital are organising a coffee morning on 2 October to support the Air Ambulance NI charity.

The emergency services were called and representatives from the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) were dispatched to the scene where they were able to assess the extent of the father of two’s injuries.

Speaking about that day, Trevor said: “I had remained conscious, so when the HEMS Doctor and HEMS Paramedic arrived on the scene, I was fully aware of what was happening and felt really reassured. The medical teams were incredibly calm, and it was very helpful in such a frightening situation.”

Trevor continued, “I was in hospital for five days. I knew it would be traumatic for my two young boys to visit, so we waited a few days before bringing them to the hospital.

“I have had surgery on two occasions already with more to follow.

“As a joiner this has of course had a massive impact on my livelihood and while I would love nothing more than to be back at work, I’m also aware that it will take some time.

“I am very grateful that my limb has been saved and I now want to give something back to this charity as I know it takes £5,500 a day to keep it going.

“It was fantastic to be able to visit the air ambulance base recently to meet with the HEMS team who treated me at the scene. I have two sons and they thoroughly enjoyed being able to finish school a bit early for the important visit to the base and see the helicopter and meet the team.

“I’m so grateful to them and also to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and all of the other medical professionals who have treated me so far.”

Dr Darren Monaghan said: “It was great for the team to be able to welcome Trevor and his family to the base. Trevor’s story is a prime example of how important it is to be able to provide early clinical intervention and life and limb saving medical treatment at the scene.

“HEMS, working together with our Road Crew colleagues deliver enhanced care to patients with significant injuries and transfer them to the most appropriate hospital for ongoing care by our expert hospital-based colleagues.”