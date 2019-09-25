Tributes paid to Castlewellan show vice president

The committee of Castlewellan Show has paid tribute to vice-president Cecil Robinson who has passed away.

In a facebook post this morning the committee said it deeply regretted the passing of the highly esteemed Vice President and above all ‘good friend’.

Cecil passed away in his home after a short illness with his wife Molly by his side.

The post continued: “Molly and Cecil exhibited at our first show in 1967, when earlier that year they purchased an 11 month old heifer - Loughgall Iris. This heifer founded the Tullygirvan Charolais herd which was to go on to breed many of the best Charolais cattle in Northern Ireland. Cecil was renowned in the world of agricultural shows in Northern Ireland. His guidance and encouragement has assisted many young people starting out in cattle showing, graciously sharing his knowledge and tips he had gained over a lifetime.

“After his first show in 1967, Cecil never left Castlewellan show again, exhibiting in the cattle section, then joining our committee and in 2013 he was elected by committee and members as Joint Vice President along with the love of his life Molly.

“We as a show feel privleged to have enjoyed so much time over the years with Cecil, from the set up of show day where he was found in the cattle section to our monthly committee meetings where he and Molly where always the first to arrive, sitting on the front row attentively listening to all the planning for the next year.

“Cecil will be so missed at Castlewellan. He always had a wise word or a story from the past his knowledge will be greatly missed by us all,” the post concluded.