Two children rescued by RNLI after vessel became stranded

Two children and two adults were rescued by the RNLI after their vessel becme grounded in Lough Erne yesterday.

The Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore lifeboat and a rescue water craft (RWC) were launched to the scene of the stranded vessel, west of the Share Discovery Village adventure centre just after 3pm on Sunday.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Winds were South Westerly, Force 3. Visibility was good with occasional heavy showers.

“The lifeboat and RWC arrived on the scene and slowly proceeded into the shallow water. After assessing the condition of the two adults and two children on board, the vessel was checked for water ingress and none was found.

“With the owner’s permission the volunteer crew of the lifeboat set up a tow line to the casualty vessel and proceeded to refloat the boat in deeper water. The barge was again checked for water ingress and the steering and propulsion also checked. No damage was found.”

Speaking following the call out, Stephen Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Carrybridge RNLI advised all boat users: ‘‘Before setting out on your journey please plan your route using the relevant charts and have a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in need of assistance. If you see someone in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’’